The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is quickly approaching and a final push is on to get more people counted.
Overall, response to the census across the state has been high, placing Michigan fifth in the nation. But communities in Mid-Michigan are lagging behind.
“This is an opportunity for people to be counted,” said Jeanine Beasley, with the U.S. Census.
Beasley is urging people in Mid-Michigan to take part. She said census workers are out going door to door to assist people with the survey. She said the more people they get to sign up, the more funding their areas will get.
“Bridges, roads, health care, emergency response, Pell Grants, school programs, as well as educational programs. As well as it helps to ensure representation in Congress,” Beasley said.
She said it’s especially important in areas like Flint, which has a current self-response rate of just 49 percent. The national response rate is 64 percent.
“It could vary from just not knowing what was on the survey or questionnaire if you will. They may think it’s too daunting of a task. This is one of the reasons why we have outreach programs and collaborate with our partners,” Beasley said.
Another reason people might not respond is fear.
Beasley said an example might be if someone has too many people living at a residence and are concerned about their landlord finding out. She assures the public that this information is completely protected and is as easy as answering nine simple questions.
“We don’t ask for their social security numbers or credit cards. That information is not shared with any other entities and it’s protected by law. And we’re actually sworn for life to protect that,” Beasley said.
Beasley also said census workers knocking on doors will be easily identifiable and should show you their IDs that will have a watermark.
The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30.
