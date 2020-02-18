A brand-new center dedicated to educating and training young people for in-demand jobs is opening in Mid-Michigan.
“It is important to our young people to give them opportunity,” said Eric Eggleston, executive director of the YouthBuild Center.
The community program is bringing that opportunity to Saginaw’s youth.
“Give them an experience in their community in an urban area in a first-of-its-time accredited training facility,” Eggleston said.
The program will help young people ages 16 through 24 who have dropped out of high school and are looking for a second chance, thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Labor.
Students will also be able to earn up to 47 college credits through Delta Community College.
“Which is unheard of and we are just blessed and pleased to do it,” Eggleston said.
Congressman Dan Kildee was also in attendance for the program’s signing ceremony.
“We’re going to see lots of young people get skills that they can use to get a good job that pays them a decent wage while they’re also helping to rebuild the community,” Kildee said.
“You get the academic piece, then you get the simulated piece with the technology. Then you actually put your hands on that craft in doors with a controlled environment. Then we move you outside into the environment where you can serve the public,” Eggleston said.
Eggleston said once they have done that, students are more than prepared to go into those high paid apprenticeship programs, which is a win for everyone involved.
“It becomes a win for the community because we get to beautify those areas. It’s a win for the young folks because they get educated, they get trained,” Eggleston said.
