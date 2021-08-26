Research in Michigan prompts changes in cell phone towers

The end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching and the Tuscola County Central Dispatch Authority wants residents to be informed.

Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022, which means older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks, the TCCDA said.

“3G devices will not only be disabled from normal use – they will also be unable to dial or call 911. So even if you or a loved one has been keeping a 3G device for 911 purposes only, eventually it will no longer work at all,” the TCCDA said.

You can check if you have a 3G device by doing the following:

