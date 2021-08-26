The end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching and the Tuscola County Central Dispatch Authority wants residents to be informed.
Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022, which means older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks, the TCCDA said.
“3G devices will not only be disabled from normal use – they will also be unable to dial or call 911. So even if you or a loved one has been keeping a 3G device for 911 purposes only, eventually it will no longer work at all,” the TCCDA said.
You can check if you have a 3G device by doing the following:
- Check the phone’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity)
- IMEI should be available on a smartphone in the “About” tab of settings
- IMEI from the phone’s keypad by pressing: *#06#
- Once you have your IMEI number go to: https://www.imei.info
- This site will provide details on the phone and the network it is set up for. 3G networks use frequencies at 900Mhz or 2100Mhz.
- Additional links from major wireless carriers
