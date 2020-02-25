An oil sheen was reported on the Pine River Tuesday afternoon.
According to Midland city officials, a sheen from a possible petroleum leak was reported to be about four to five miles long.
Officials are warning people not to make contact with the Pine, Chippewa and Tittabawassee rivers while crews work to clean the river.
Department of Environment, Great lakes and Energy were called and determined the sheen was the result of a motor oil leak from heavy equipment at a home in St. Louis.
Officials warn the sheen will be visible on the Pine and Tittabawassee rivers while it passes through Midland.
Pine River Road from Woodcock to Prairie is closed while crews work.
