Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting there is no emergency despite the emergency sirens being activated Tuesday night.
The sirens went off before 9 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Central Dispatch said they are aware of the issue and are working on it.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
