Crews are responding to a semi on fire on northbound I-75 in Saginaw County, according to Saginaw County Central Dispatch.
Central Dispatch reported the incident about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
It is happening south of the 136 mile marker.
Birch Run Fire and Michigan State Police are responding.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.