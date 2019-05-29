Bay County Central Dispatch is warning residents of a new phone scam.
The caller claims they are a sergeant with the Bay County Sheriff's Office and are asking for money, Central Dispatch said.
Central Dispatch is urging residents to not give money to anyone. It is a scam.
