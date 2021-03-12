The state of Michigan is setting the stage to get every resident 16 and older to become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine nearly a month ahead of President Joe Biden's pledge to do the same across the country by May 1.
With the vaccination process speeding up, finding people to administer vaccines is becoming tougher. Residents 16 and older with medical conditions or disabilities are eligible even sooner.
On April 5, the eligibility expands to all Michiganders 16 and up. Steve hall, Health Officer for the Central Michigan District Health Department, found out when the public did. He said they will have to be prepared.
"Well, I think we're going to have to be. The announcement today was kind of news to us. So that was somewhat of a surprise," Hall said.
Though a surprise to him, he said it is promising.
"It has to be an indication that the state expects to receive more vaccine from the federal government as we move forward into the coming weeks and months," Hall said.
Hall said one of their main challenges is going to be with scheduling. When it comes to a group that large, it's going to be a giant undertaking.
He also said there's another problem with 16 and 17-year-olds.
"The other issue that I think we will all in the state have to determine how we're going to do this is 16 and 17-year-olds right now, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16 and 17-year-olds," Hall said.
Not every vaccination site has the Pfizer vaccine, so for those under 18, it could be a challenge to get vaccinated. However, Hall also said he expects more vaccination site options to become available, as the supply increases.
