Luna, 1, is a bernedoodle on a doggy mission.
Luna helps the students at Central Park Elementary School in Midland by showering them with love.
She also helps kids get over their fear of some pretty tough subjects.
Fourth-grader Trenton Norris always had a hard time doing his math.
"It wasn't fun. I got mad a lot while doing math. I didn't like it," Trenton said.
That’s until Luna wagged her little tail in his classroom, then Trenton got over his frustration.
"It was easy. She helped me not get frustrated so I didn't get mad," Trenton said.
That’s why Central Park Elementary Principal Shannon Blasy introduced Luna into the Central Park family this school year.
Luna helps kids relax when they’re facing academic, social or emotional challenges. One of Luna’s biggest roles is to help kids get over their fear of reading.
"Luna is a non-judgmental listener," Blasy said. "So she can cuddle up to one of the students that has that reluctancy and the student can relax, read, and practice what they need to and therefore increasing academic growth."
But, it’s not all about the books.
She’s a breath of fresh air, helping students like fourth-grader Neila Valdez exhale.
"She helps me relax and helps me to calm down when I'm mad," Neila said.
It’s that calm behavior that comes over third-grade teacher Jillian Seamster’s students just from petting and cuddling Luna.
When Luna waddles into her classroom, kids take notice.
"Typically, now one of the kids will say, 'shhh. Luna is here. Watch your voice level.' I don't normally have to say anything when she's in here. They've been really good with self-monitoring," Seamster said.
Positive results like that in the classroom have Midland Public Schools Superintendent Mike Sharrow excited to introduce therapy dogs to other schools throughout the district and he’s a little bias too.
"Being a dog lover, I love dogs," Sharrow said. "I know my dog makes me healthier and so if we can make kids healthier with that great opportunity to try it."
Central Park students just love that Luna will keep on wagging her tail in the classrooms.
"She's very fluffy and cute," Trenton said.
Neila said Luna brightens her day.
"She makes my classmates very happy," Neila said.
