The head of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is calling the situation on the southern border a “stain on the soul of our country.”
In a Fourth of July piece written for the organization’s website, President and CEO Ridgway White detailed the work of the Flint-based foundation – helping reunite migrant families.
“Last August I had, I was able to visit the border on an emergency delegation of separation put on by the Hispanics in Flint. I saw firsthand what families were going through. I saw kids that were my son’s age in the detention center,” White said.
White said what he saw at the border inspired him to help and speak out.
In a section of that article posted on July 4, he wrote, “I do not think it’s okay. I think what’s happening on our southern border is an abomination and a stain on the soul of our country.”
White said this wasn’t political, this was being human. He said his organization plans to continue helping those at the border get the help and resources they need.
“We made an emergency grant prior to the trip of $150,000, but since then we have followed up with additional grants of $700,000,” White said.
White said a total of $850,000 has been given from his organization to help families at the border.
You can read his entire article here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.