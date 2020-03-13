The president and CEO of the Crim Fitness Foundation will step down later this year.
The foundation made the announcement on March 13.
Gerry Myers will step down as president and CEO on Sept. 1, 2020.
"This was an intentional decision by Gerry to allow him an opportunity for more time with family and friends and the pursuit of interests that have been put on hold over these past 16 years while building the Crim's strength, stability and broad service to our community. We are so very fortunate to have had his leadership and vision for the possibilities and we will be forever grateful," said Mark Yonan, chairman of the board.
In a press release, Myers said it has been an honor to work with "such a dynamic and progressive Board of Directors, staff and community."
"Flint and the people here are amazing! I have been inspired daily in our collective work and I cannot thank you enough for this opportunity of service. Marti and I are humbled by the experience and hold deep appreciation for everyone we have been fortunate enough to meet and share time with along this journey. We plan to stay involved in some capacity as the work of the Crim has such a growing opportunity for impact," Myers said.
The current vice president, Lauren Holaly-Zembo, will serve as CEO following Myers' departure.
"My connection to the Crim goes all the way back to participating in the Teddy Bear Trot, when the Crim meant the Festival of Races. Under Gerry’s leadership the Crim has become so much more-- today it is a trusted and iconic organization with a dynamic staff, innovative ideas, and a robust set of programs and advocacy work. I am honored to be asked to carry forward our vision," Holaly-Zembo said.
