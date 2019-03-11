Michigan residents that have been diagnosed with cerebral palsy are now able to receive medical marijuana treatment.
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) approved adding cerebral palsy to the list of debilitating medical conditions set forth in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act of 2008.
Cerebral palsy was approved by LARA after the Medical Marihuana Review Panel members unanimously recommended approval.
Although LARA approved cerebral palsy, they denied the condition of chronic aggressive behavior after panel members unanimously recommended denial.
The Medical Marihuana Review Panel made their recommendations to the department after receiving citizen comments in February related to the petitions to add these conditions to the list of debilitating medical conditions identified in the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act (MCL 333.26423). The approval or denial of the petitions by the department are considered final department actions.
Effective immediately, cerebral palsy is now added to the following current list of debilitating medical conditions already approved for medical marijuana in Michigan:
- Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
- Agitation of Alzheimer's disease
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Arthritis
- Autism
- Cancer
- Chronic Pain
- Colitis
- Crohn's Disease
- Glaucoma
- Hepatitis C
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Nail Patella
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Positive status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Tourette’s Syndrome
- Ulcerative Colitis
- A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:
- Cachexia or Wasting Syndrome
- Severe and Chronic Pain
- Severe Nausea
- Seizures, including but not limited to those characteristic of epilepsy
- Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those characteristic of multiple sclerosis
More information on marijuana regulation in Michigan can be found on the Bureau of Marijuana Regulation’s web-page at www.michigan.gov/bmr
