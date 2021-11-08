After working through almost two grueling years in the pandemic, a mid-Michigan church is honoring local first responders for all their hard work.
“Although we’re not expecting it, it’s just nice to say thank you,” said Carrie Edwards-Clemons, deputy fire chief at the Flint Fire Department.
That gratitude was extended to first responders at Ebenexter Ministries in Burton. A special ceremony was held to honor them and recognize their hard work during these difficult times.
“We don’t expect anything but to do our job, so when someone takes the time out and say, ‘we see you and we appreciate you,’ it just means the world,” Edwards-Clemons said.
Edwards-Clemons said she accepted the award on behalf of her team for their continued dedication no matter the challenges.
“This is not only for me, but it's for them because of the work that they do and I’m just proud of the Flint Fire Department in spite of everything that has gone on with manpower issues and things like that. They still respond and they still go out into the community and serve,” Edwards-Clemons said.
Sgt. Det. Tanya Meeks with the Flint Police Department said she’s just doing what she loves.
“I’m thankful I think that what I do on a daily basis is what I love doing and sometimes when you love what you do it kind of feels a little guilty to have somebody show appreciation for you,” Meeks said.
Although she doesn’t expect a reward for doing her job, she said seeing the community take the time to show their appreciation means a lot.
“It makes me feel good that I am here and able to help and it makes me feel good that the community recognizes that we are here and the sacrifices that we do make,” Meeks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.