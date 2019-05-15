Mid-Michigan officers who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored on Wednesday in Bay County.
A bouquet of roses was laid across Bay County’s police memorial to symbolize the number of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty this year. A special ceremony was also held to honor those who died while serving in Bay County.
“These ceremonies are going all over the country, going on right now. And it’s important to remember them,” Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini said.
Cecchini said this tradition is one he considers a privilege to be a part of.
Not only do they remember those they have lost, but also honor the ones who continue to serve despite the risks they may encounter each day.
Several in attendance were family members of officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.
“I am very thankful that I am able to attend this every year and that they do have it every year to remember the fallen ones,” said Sharon Blust-Harris, daughter of Michigan State Police Trooper Ralph Broullire.
Broullire was assigned to Bay City when he made the ultimate sacrifice. It happened back in 1943 when he was attempting to save the lives of some kids who were out on the ice.
His name now lies on the memorial, along with five other officers who gave their lives while serving in Bay County.
Harris said although she lost her dad at a young age, Wednesday’s ceremony is one that she is committed to attending in remembrance of him.
“This keeps him alive in our memory and they’re looking down on us and keeping us safe hopefully,” Harris said.
