Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's colon cancer death at age 43 is raising the profile for colorectal cancer screening and treatment also exposing racial disparities.
Colon and rectal cancer disproportionately affects black men.
From 2012 to 2016 colorectal cancer rates in black people was 20-percent higher than whites and death rates from the disease 40 percent higher.
Minority groups face certain barriers in screening and treatment including lack of awareness, mistrust of the health care system and most critically inadequate insurance.
A lack of money leading unnecessarily to loss of life.
Local nurse practitioner Stephanie Leslie says that's changing.
"Many healthcare facilities and definitely Karmanos Cancer Institute, we offer free screenings that should help with eliminating some of that disparity," Leslie said.
Overall, the colorectal screening rate has increased steadily in recent years but is still well below the national goal of 80 percent.
And those gains are only among white, Hispanic and Asian people, not black people.
The prescription for change is more screening. Screening should begin at age 45 for high risk patients or those having symptoms.
"There may be patients that need to be screened earlier, and that conversation needs to occur with their primary care physician," Leslie said.
Health systems now allocating resources to improve the electronic health record, more easily documenting when patients are due for that all-important screening.
