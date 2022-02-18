The push to recall a local school board member continues. Over the past week, a group has sent multiple letters to the county clerk challenging hundreds of rejected signatures.
With each challenge, more signatures are deemed valid.
Earlier this week, 36 signatures were valid and Friday more were added to that list. There still aren't enough to force a recall election for Davison School Board member Matthew Smith.
Jenessa Phillips, Chair of the Committee for School Board Integrity, reacted to a letter that states they are short of the necessary valid signatures to force a recall election for Smith.
"As much as I want to say I'm surprised, I'm not," Phillips said.
The letter sent out from the Genesee County Clerk's Office late Friday afternoon said the recall petition is 38 signatures short.
"There still is no letter or no information on what signatures were approved, what signatures were denied, there has not been, we have asked repeatedly, and there still obviously isn't," Phillips said.
County Clerk John Gleason said over the phone that a majority of the invalid signatures were from people who printed their name instead of using their signature.
Others signed a petition for a district they did not live in.
For her part, Phillips isn't sold on that explanation.
"There's no information on what has happened. There's no reports, there's no information at all, and it's incredibly frustrating," Phillips said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.