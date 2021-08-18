A local member of the Genesee County Republican party said the criminal charges pending against him aren’t a problem, because they aren’t true.
“It’s not true. It has no merit to it,” Matt Smith said.
Smith is the Chairman of the Genesee County Republican Party with an upcoming court date. He is facing a criminal charge of malicious use-of-telecommunications services. He's accused of calling the Houghton County Clerk, Jennifer Kelly and threatening to kill her dogs.
“There was no threat made,” Smith said. “It’s not bad because there's no merit to it. The threat never happened. I've said it time and time again there was no threatening phone call."
Smith's trial is scheduled to begin in September. Smith, who is also a Davison school board member, was unanimously elected as the Genesee County Republican Party chairman earlier this month. He said he is looking forward to his day in court.
“It's a political hit piece. The public can see this for what it is. When you stand up in Genesee County and do the right thing the democrats come after you. And that's an example of what's happening,” Smith said.
Smith is a former employee of TV5.
