A controversial county board member, accused of sending sexually charged texts to a job hopeful, is officially out.
"We have yet another scandal. Another thing breaking that embarrasses the board," said Greg Brodeur, Shiawassee County Board Chairman.
Shiawassee County Commissioners are turning the page in a scandalous saga.
"Former Commissioner Root did resign, and I'm pleased that he did," Brodeur said.
During a meeting Thursday, Jeremy Root's resignation from the board was made final. It comes after accusations against Root involving sexually charged messages.
TV5 obtained some of those messages through the Freedom of Information Act. Brodeur said there is more the board turned over to prosecution weeks ago.
"Once a criminal investigation was started, the ones that we have in our possession became privileged because we were not to interfere with the criminal investigation," Brodeur said.
Root also faced backlash last summer for cutting himself and the rest of the commissioner’s hefty pandemic hazard pay checks. His was $25,000.
"He was using his position as a power to do what he wanted, not what our constituents wanted," said Anthony Karhoff, Shiawassee resident.
The board is now moving forward to fill that empty seat. Two candidates already vying for the spot.
"We need to move forward, we need to be positive, and we need good leadership," Karhoff said.
"I get extreme enjoyment of helping people who may not be able to help themselves,” said Jeff Reed, Shiawassee resident.
The deadline to apply for the empty seat is Jan. 28.
The board will meet on Feb. 3 to decide who will fill Root’s seat for the remainder of his term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.