Shiawassee County Commissioner Gregory Brodeur is taking over the role of Chairman of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners after former Chairman Jeremy Root resigned following the board's COVID-19 hazard pay controversy.
Root will remain a commissioner. This comes after the board, in a closed session, voted to give county employees, including themselves, pandemic hazard pay. Root gave himself $25,000.
Brodeur was sworn in as chairman in a special meeting on Aug. 1.
"And I will faithfully discharge the duties of the of the office of chairman of the board of commissioners," Brodeur said.
There was applause, boos, and whistles from a packed McCurdy Community Center in Corunna with more than a hundred people there.
“I'm going to try to make sure that we are far more professional than possibly been in the back, than in the past. Try to tamp down on people's emotional outbursts, try to make sure none of the board members feel they're on the outside and certainly make sure that the public feels that we are being open,” Brodeur said.
Brodeur, an Owosso resident for nearly three decades, has been on the board for seven months. He was urged to the position and nominated by Marlene Webster.
“Yeah, I mean I pushed him a little for that, because I do feel like he would be the person who could bring the board together in a way that's productive for the community,” Webster said.
While Shiawassee County residents welcomed the resignation of root, they believe the county has a long way to go before its government gets back on track.
“Listening to our citizens and the people that voted them in, and instead of backing up each other as commissioners, they need to work for the people that got them where they are and get the corruption out,” Emily Thomas said.
Emily Thomas, a Perry resident, started a petition to remove board members and spoke during Sunday’s public comment time along with dozens of other residents.
“We're mad. We as a county are done," Emily Thomas said.
The board has another meeting on Aug. 12 to reallocate their COVID-19 hazard pay. Brodeur's term could end as soon as January when the board has another reorganizational meeting.
