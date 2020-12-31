2019's New Year’s Eve was maskless, free and full of hope.
“I think the new decade’s going to be great,” one person told TV5 at last year’s festivities.
New Year’s Eve is typically a huge night for restaurants too but 2020’s New Year’s Eve hasn’t been as big.
This year, New Year’s Eve parties are mainly canceled, and restaurants are reduced to carry out only.
“It’s just sad to think about where we are and what was,” said Kurt Busard from Downtown Restaurant Investments.
Busard’s company operates restaurants in Bay City and Midland like Molasses Smokehouse, Pizza Sam’s and Old City Hall.
He says altogether they have around 100 employees laid off in total and Thursday night’s business won’t compare to years before.
“We’ll do about 1/3 to a half of the business we normally do,” Busard said.
Another Midland restaurant owner is concerned about the decrease in business.
“Because of COVID there’s no such thing as normal anymore,” said Hugh Miller from Basil Thai Bistro.
He says through carryout they’ll survive but not comfortably.
“Probably half of what we did compared to last year,” he said.
Then there’s MI Table in Bay City, a farm to table restaurant that’s been through the ringer.
“We went from a staff of around 40 to currently two,” said Amberlyn Hales owner of MI Table. “Doing just takeout which isn’t really our focus. People come to our place for the experience.”
Hales said normally they would throw a huge party Thursday night.
Instead it’s a takeout venison meal and a small turnout.
“We’re doing about five percent,” she said. “I’ve been having to personally finance to keep the restaurant going because vendors don’t change, overhead doesn’t change and I know my staff is ready to come back. That’s the hardest part is telling people I care about that work for me, ‘I’m sorry but you don’t have a job anymore.”
It’s been a challenging year but with dine-in set for potentially mid-January and the vaccine’s arrival 2021 could end with celebrations bigger than ever.
“You’ve got to be positive,” Busard said. “Everything got bottled up this year. It’s going to be quite the champagne explosion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.