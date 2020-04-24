With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifting restrictions on certain businesses, the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce is looking to provide assistance to those on the verge of reopening.
“What we need to do is adhere to the safe social distancing, all of those rules. But we need to get businesses opened up,” said Veronica Horn, president and CEO of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is eager to get businesses back on their feet after Whitmer’s announcement on Friday.
On April 24, Whitmer announced she will be easing restrictions on some non-essential businesses like landscapers, lawn services, and plant nurseries.
“To reopen those and let those folks get back in business is really big,” Horn said.
She said they are offering online guides to all types of businesses during this pandemic. The guides are filled with information on financial and medical resources toward reopening in this economy.
“We’ve been working on putting together a resource book for businesses that want to safely begin to reopen. So that they can get their plans in place to get that personal protection equipment, if they need masks or whatever to order. So their employees can come back and work safely,” Horn said.
Horn said these playbooks can be accessed through the Saginaw Future website.
She explained while she knows some businesses are struggling to recover, they will continue trying to help everyone get back on their feet.
“We’re hopeful to save, help save as many as we can by getting them to the right resources in time, to get them some money just to hang on,” Horn said.
