The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office has posted “rest easy old friend” after a Chance, a certified equine partner in the mounted division, passed away.
Officials said Chance died on March 8 after he “succumbed to illness that his 25-year-old body could no longer fight”.
He was described as a gentleman horse who tolerated countless little hands petting his nose, and who also took excellent care of his mounted partners.
