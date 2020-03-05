With the Michigan primary election approaching, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson laid out some changes that you may notice at the polls.
"Michigan's elections systems are more secure than ever," said Benson.
Benson said Michigan elections are set to be safe and secure.
"The voters should have full faith that every vote they cast will count," said Benson. "And that the results will be reported accurately."
Benson said voters can rest assured because there are added security measures.
The state hired its first election security expert, joined Eric, the National Electronic Registration Information Center, to ensure accuracy of voting rolls and partnered with the Department of Homeland Security and other organizations to review and test Michigan's election system.
Benson wants voters to know that election results will be in much later than normal.
Benson spoke about the new challenges that county clerks may face. Benson noted that the reason those results could be delayed is due to the increased number of absentee ballots and same-day registration which could impact county clerks across the state when getting official results in.
Benson said she doesn't believe there has been any official meddling in our state election, but said there are risks.
"Voters are still vulnerable to the hacking of their minds," said Benson. "And this refers to the spreading of misinformation, rumors and sensational stories. That leads voters to exercise their right to vote incorrectly, from a position of fear, or convince them that their vote will not count on the matter."
Increased security will continue through the November election, according to Benson. They will continue to fight against voting interference.
"We have shared resources with our clerks that they can identify and encounter and respond to misinformation on election day that could impact their voters," said Benson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.