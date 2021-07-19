Recent changes to Michigan’s auto insurance law is allowing companies to cut payments to caregivers by nearly half, forcing some out of business.
"They have the power, with the stroke of a pen to fix this,” Brian Woodward said.
Woodward is no stranger to hardship.
Over 3 decades ago he was thrown from a vehicle and has been and quadriplegic ever since. After the auto insurance law went into effect July 1, his life has completely changed for the worst.
"We're suffering,” Woodward said.
Despite many setbacks over the years Woodward managed to rise above, even owning his own home and working as a contractor for the past 30 years for the big three.
But things have changed for the Detroit area native. Since the auto reform bill cut funding by 45 percent to facilities taking care of the cathsopically injured, his round the clock care was cut, and he was forced into a nursing home.
“I pretty much lost all the people that were taking care of me and I had to end up going to like a rehab facility,” Woodward said.
Woodward said because of the decline in care he got a severe bladder infection and is now staying in the ICU at a Detroit area hospital, even coming close to death.
“And those people aren't, you know, trained properly to take care of me in a way that I'm not normally accustomed to,” Woodward said.
Torrential down pours also flooded his home and he can no longer live there, since it ruined his furnace and much of his medical equipment. Because of staying in the hospital, he can't work and must go on medical leave. With no real hope for the future unless legislators do something.
"Until something gets stabilized and I get a crew to take care of me, I’ll be on continued medical leave,” Woodward said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.