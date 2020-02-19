"I get up at 7:30 every morning. I call my husband to tell him I'm up then I take my medication, take a shower, take the second dose of medication, eat breakfast, take the third dose of medication,” Julie Steffes explained.
She tackles the day one pill at a time. In between cleaning, spending time with family and going to work. It's her new reality after battling multiple health issues and awaiting a transplant
“I couldn't work a phone. they thought I had a stroke, I was unconscious,” recalled Steffes. “I started having nosebleeds, so I went to my primary care specialist.” There Steffes pointed out the brown spots on her skin that seemed to appear overnight. Her doctor told her that it was a sign of old age, but she wasn't convinced. She paid a visit to her OBGYN, where she found out it was something much worse.
“Where your bra leaves a mark in, I was yellow, and my eyes were yellow, and he said, you're in liver failure", explained Steffes. She was diagnosed with a liver disease called autoimmune hepatitis and would need a liver transplant. “Back then I didn't know what to think. This time when they said transplant list my husband and I both cried,” said Steffes.
That was only the beginning. A year later she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Then breast cancer in 2014, and two hernias in 2018.
Thankfully, today Julie is completely cancer free. She’s living with cirrhosis, as a result of the auto immune hepatitis, and 2 hernias. She's been on the transplant list for 16 months and her wait could be longer. That’s because a new nationwide liver transplant policy went into effect earlier this month.
“The new system makes broader sharing of livers possible and uses this system to fine tune it to individual point level ranking,” Says Dr. John Magee, Director of the University of Michigan Transplant Center.
That system is called the model for end stage liver disease, also known as the Meld Score. It ranges from 6 to 40. The higher your number, the sicker you are, and the quicker you may get a transplant.
With the new system the availability of livers will be extended up to 500 nautical miles, making more organs available to the people who need them. According to Dr Magee this change could benefit areas where organ donation rates are low, like New York.
But the rule change can also create challenges.
“The sickest patients should wait somewhat shorter because we'll be sharing more broadly. But the patients with low scores who still face a substantial risk of dying while waiting their time is going to increase,” says Dr. Magee.
Plus, the cost of flying greater distances will also increase. As for Julie, she scores on the lower end of the Meld Score at 17. However, she's happy that the new rule will help those who need it most.
“Well if it saves a life, I'm all for it. I hope I get one,” says Steffes.
She's looking forward to the day when she'll be off the transplant list, with her new liver, enjoying retirement and traveling with her husband. “I just want to live a normal healthy life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.