If you already turned in a ballot but your candidate dropped out, it's not too late.
“800,000 people have already absentee voted in Michigan,” Genesee County Clerk John Gleeson said.
Gleason said the number is twice as high as it was in 2016.
“About 400-thousand people requested av ballots,” Gleason said.
Since Sunday, two more democratic presidential candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, dropped out of the race. But what does that mean for the many people who may have already cast their votes?
“Many of them have voted thinking their candidate would still be on the ballot but they aren't,” Gleason said.
And there could be more.
Gleason says if you're someone who voted absentee, it’s not too late.
Voters are allowed to spoil their ballot, cancelling out your original vote and replacing it with a new one
In order to spoil your vote, all you need is your original ballot and its recommended that you bring your id to make the process easier
“It’s always easier if you bring an ID, bring a Michigan ID or Michigan driver’s license,” he said.
Something that has identification that you are who you are.
Voters can go to their local clerk’s office and ask for a new ballot.
Gleason also warns to keep an eye out for the candidates that are still standing.
“Please watch the news Wednesday and Thursday to see if your candidate actually is a person you can still vote for,” he said.
