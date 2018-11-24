Six people are facing charges after a drug task force raided a Port Huron home.
St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon said authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Lapeer Avenue in Port Huron at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
The drug task force seized $1,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine with small amounts of heroin, ecstasy, and pills.
The task force also secured a large amount of stolen property.
Five men, aging from 48 to 56-years-old, and a 38-year-old woman, all from Port Huron, were arrested.
The sheriff's office said the group is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, possession with intent to deliver analog drugs, possession of heroin, and being a habitual offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.