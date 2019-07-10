Two young people who were charged after the gravesite of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford in western Michigan was defaced could see their records wiped clean.
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Tuesday that 19-year-old Christian Johnson and 18-year-old Alexis Brinkert would receive alternative sentences that will include visiting the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids and learning about the legacy of the Fords.
Becker says if they successfully complete the diversion program they won't have convictions on their records.
Johnson and Brinkert turned themselves in after the March incident. Johnson earlier apologized , saying he didn't know what the gravesite was, and returned a letter that was broken off a wall at the memorial site. The Fords are buried outside the Ford Presidential Museum.
