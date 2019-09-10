One person has been charged after a crash killed a woman in Shiawassee County last month.
Reilly Quinn was arraigned Monday charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.
Quinn was driving during a crash that killed Hannah Hidalgo on August 4, deputies said.
Shiawassee Sheriff’s Deputies said Quinn’s blood alcohol was above the legal limit and he was speeding at the time of the crash.
Quinn is lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail on a bond revocation from another charge.
He was given a $25,000 cash bond for the charges related to the crash.
