The charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny have been dropped.
On Monday, Sept. 9, Kenny appeared in Circuit Court where all charges against him were dropped.
“We believe we sustained our burden of proof. We will obtain the transcript for review to determine whether we will appeal the decision to Circuit Court,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Kenny was originally charged for using his departments surplus military equipment.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said in 2012 and early 2013, Kenny took several military-grade metal storage containers from the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) to a Vienna Township scrap yard. Three checks were written from that scrap yard, according to Pickell. He claims Kenny gave other LESO items to friends and employees.
There is no further information as to why charges were dropped.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
