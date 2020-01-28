The charges against a man accused of shooting another vehicle on I-75 have been dropped.
Witnesses didn’t show up to testify during a preliminary exam on Monday and the charges against Dustin Hartley were dropped.
The 30-year-old from Traverse City was arrested in December 2019 after being accused shooting at a car near the Zilwaukee Bridge. There were three people in the vehicle, but officers said none of them were hit.
Hartley was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm.
When the witnesses didn’t show up for court, Hartley’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss all charges which the judge granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.