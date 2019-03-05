A stolen pistol has been found, and charges filed against minors after a March 2 incident.
The Marlette Police Department said that during the early morning hours police were called to a home in the 6300 block of Kilgour Street in the City of Marlette for a person walking around with a flashlight.
A witness said the person then got into a vehicle and took off.
Officials found the vehicle, and the two teenage boys inside said the two other boys had the vehicle previously.
The driver was cited for a license violation, and both for minor in possession.
The next morning, Marlette Police received several calls from residents reporting someone had gotten into the vehicle and taken wallets, cell phone chargers, and other items.
Later that day, another resident called to report his pistol had been taken from his glove box.
That gun was found in the snow near the City Park, and charges were issued for the suspects, who range in age from 15-to-18-years old
