A 36-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man and the wounding of a 4-year-old boy.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Louis L. Davis III of Lincoln park was arraigned this week on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and gun charges.
Antwan Esters-Douthet and the boy were shot June 21 on Detroit's west side. The 28-year-old Esters-Douthet later died at a hospital.
The prosecutor's office says the shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument between the two men.
Davis faces an Aug. 20 probable cause conference.
