Warrants have been issued against four people in connection to the shooting at Hallwood Plaza in Flint over the weekend.
According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton there is no evidence these four people shot anyone.
One of them faces an assault with intent to murder charge, while the other three are charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
The four individuals are still at large.
Leyton said one person had a stolen weapon.
