The suspect in the Home Depot parking lot shooting has been charged with attempted murder.
A 25-year-old Flint Township man was charged with assault with intent to commit murder, felony firearm, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.
Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Flint Township Police Officers were called to the Home Depot on Corunna Road for a shooting.
A 20-year-old Flint Township man was found next to a car with a gunshot wound in his leg.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center and he is still in critical care.
According to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation found the victim and the suspect were well acquainted.
“This was not a random act involving an innocent bystander or customer of Home Depot,” Prosecutor David Leyton said. “The feud between the victim and the shooter had been ongoing for some time and, unfortunately, it spilled over into a very public place and in a very violent manner.”
The suspect will be arraigned, and further court dates will be scheduled.
