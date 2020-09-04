A party on Franklin St. in Mount Pleasant is at the center of a complaint filed against one party-goer.
Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi says, after review, they’re not pursuing criminal charges.
“Based on the report being insufficient from the standpoint of obviously there was more than one person that should be held responsible,” said Barber.
Barberi says criminal charges would have been overkill.
His office is enforcing the governor’s orders, but school administrative action and conversations with individuals has been effective.
“I think, in many ways, it’s unfair for us to criminalize ordinary behavior of young people, especially in this incident where we have a ten-person residence being asked to have a criminal charged levied against them for basically have a few friends over,” said Barberi.
Barberi says it’s also not as easy as just seeing something and pressing a charge.
It takes time for police to make it to a scene.
“It’s frequently somebody will be able to see something and by the time police are able to respond, it may no longer be existing,” said Barberi. “If an individual wasn’t wearing a mask, by the time police are able to respond, that may be rectified.”
They have prosecuted numerous individuals for violating the executive orders over time, but says since May, there are fewer complaints.
“I want people to know we are taking it seriously,” said Barberi. “We are willing to enforce the governor’s orders here in Isabella County.”
