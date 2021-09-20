Charges have been re-filed against a man in the homicide of his girlfriend from a decade ago in the city of Saginaw.
Tyrill L. Wade, 35, has been charged for the killing of Taylor Poling in her apartment on Dec. 7, 2010. He is facing one count of open murder and three firearm offenses.
Poling, who was 20-years-old at the time of her shooting death, was Wade’s girlfriend. Investigators with the Saginaw Police Department thoroughly investigated the case at the time, and Michigan State Police began to further investigate the case in 2014, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan Jr. initially charged Wade in 2016 but ultimately dismissed the case in early 2017 saying further investigation was needed.
Blood evidence was re-examined by the Michigan State Police’s Forensic Science Division. Investigators also interviewed additional witnesses and previous witnesses, and further reviewed detailed statements by Wade since the homicide.
“The extensive investigation conducted since 2017 has strengthened this case significantly,” McColgan said. “We look forward to justice finally being served for Taylor Poling’s family.”
Wade was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 9 by Judge A.T. Frank. He is currently lodged in the Carson City Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.
Wade is being held without bond and is scheduled for a pre-exam conference on Thursday, Sept. 23.
