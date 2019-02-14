Sexual assault charges were re-instated against a Central Michigan University student accused of assaulting a woman at an apartment near the university.
An Isabella County District Court Judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to send Ian Elliott, from Cheboygan, to trial on two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd degree, and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.
Elliott was originally charged in 2016, but charges were dismissed in 2017.
In 2018, former Attorney General Bill Schuette filed a motion to get those charges reinstated.
Elliott, who was 22 at the time, was arrested and charged after the victim underwent a sexual assault examination and notified police that she believed she had been assaulted.
The incident allegedly happened at an off-campus apartment.
No trial date has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.