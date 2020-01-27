Man dead after shooting at Planet 3 Extreme Park in Flint Township
(Source: WNEM)

Charges will not be filed against a woman in connection to a shooting in Flint Township earlier this month.

The shooting happened at the Planet 3 Trampoline Park on Jan. 18 and left a man dead.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton determined the shooting was justified and she will not be charged, the prosecutor's office said.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

