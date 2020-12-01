The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is an important day for local charities and non-profits.
Both Samantha McKenzie, the president and CEO of Hidden Harvest, and Emily Yeager, the president and CEO of the Can Council, are both saying charities need donations now more than ever.
"During this pandemic, when we all want to know: How can we help? Giving Tuesday really gives us the opportunity to support the charity that's most meaningful to us," Yeager said.
One thing Covid-19 has done is make it easier for people to donate to their favorite charities. Due to the pandemic, a lot of organizations are asking for donations online instead of hosting in person events.
“Today is really a day to just show the community how much we care about them," McKenzie said. “The size of your pockets doesn’t determine how much you can help.”
The Hidden Harvest is a charity raising donations food rescue and hunger relief and the Can Council raises donations to help build communities that are free of child abuse and neglect.
