A Mid-Michigan organization held a fancy and fun night out on Saturday to help kids battling illness.
McKenna Schummer passed away from bone cancer in 2018.
Her charity, McKenna's Squad, raised money for the Beauty Bar - an organization that makes other patients battling diseases feel beautiful even in their darkest days.
On Saturday, they held a Beauty Bar Ball fundraiser that featured a live band, food, and prizes.
"Kenna would absolutely love it. She loved the dressing up," said Melissa Schummer, McKenna's mom. "That was her thing, to put on a very nice dress and do her make-up."
The ball hoped to raise $50,000 with all proceeds going towards supplying the items needed at the beauty bars and continuing the beauty box program.
