In the small town of Marlette, you will find the only hospice center in Michigan’s Thumb, located at Marlette Regional Hospital.
Hospice care can be difficult for anyone who has to admit a loved one or family member, but the Marlette Hospice Center has help from the community to make the process a little easier. They say they would not be up and running without help from the community.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the community’s support. They are amazing at giving back to our hospice center,” said Debra Shell, Patient Care Coordinator for United Hospice Center.
That is where we find Brenda Miller, a Cass City resident who came up with the idea of making quilts for hospice residents in honor of her brother, Charlie.
“God kept telling me I needed to do something, and I didn’t know what that was, and I battled with that for a while. It came to me that I could make quilts like he got on his bed,” Brenda explained.
When Brenda’s brother, Charlie, was in hospice care 12 years ago, he had a quilt on his bed. After he left hospice care, Brenda formed a group in his honor to make quilts for hospice care patients. She named the group “Charlie’s Angels.”
Every patient and their family members will be able to bring home a quilt. And each quilt has a very specific and intricate design personalized for the patient. No two blankets are the same.
Charlie’s Angels also adds a personalized message on the back of every quilt that says, ‘May this blanket bring you peace and comfort.’
“And that’s what the main thing is, to bring comfort to a resident that has cancer or whatever. I just want to bring comfort to the family because I know what the blanket meant for us,” said Brenda.
Twenty-one ladies meet at Novesta Church of Christ in Cass City every 4th Wednesday to handmake quilts for hospice patients.
“There is so much love that goes into those quilts and so many people when they receive those quilts for that they think those are gifts from God,” says Debra Shell.
It’s been eleven years, and Charlie’s Angels have made 1,100 quilts.
“But without these ladies, I could not do it, and each one is very special. As long as God’s willing, we’re gonna keep doing it,” Brenda said.
Brenda purchases all of the materials herself with her own money and she says she isn’t stopping anytime soon.
“I guess I feel this is important to me that this is what I have to do, and God always provides. It always comes out. We never want anything. It’s just knowing that we can bring comfort to somebody and mostly the family you know of that person,” Brenda explained.
“We couldn’t be open without the community donations and support and Charlie’s Angels is a great example of community support giving back,” said Debra.
