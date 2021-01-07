A Charlotte man was arrested Thursday for making a bomb threat to the state capitol.
Charges are being sought against Michael Varrone, 48, was arrested outside his home by Michigan State Police.
Varrone is accused of reporting a bomb threat to the Michigan Capitol.
According to MSP Varrone called a control operator at the Capitol complex early Thursday morning to say everyone needs to evacuate because the place is going to blow up.
The Capitol, which had been closed to the public, was closed to staff as well.
After the threat was called in, authorities quickly determined it was false and swept the building.
Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is reviewing the case for possible charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.