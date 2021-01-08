Felony charges have been filed against a Charlotte man for making a bomb threat to the state capitol.
Charges were filed against Michael Varrone, 48, after he was arrested Thursday outside his home by Michigan State Police.
Varrone is accused of reporting a bomb threat to the Michigan Capitol.
He was arraigned Friday on one count of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device.
Varrone was also charged with another count of false report or threat of terrorism for a threatening phone call Varrone allegedly made to State Representative Cynthia Johnson in December.
According to MSP, Thursday Varrone called a control operator at the Capitol complex early Thursday morning to say everyone needs to evacuate because the place is going to blow up.
The Capitol, which had been closed to the public, was closed to staff as well.
After the threat was called in, authorities quickly determined it was false and swept the building.
“Threats to our democracy must not be tolerated, and my office will work tirelessly to ensure the people who work and visit our Capitol can do so safely,” Nessel said. “I am grateful this incident did not result in any serious injury or harm. However, I hope this incident and the disgraceful tragedy that occurred Wednesday at our nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C., can serve as reminders of the security measures we must work to maintain and improve to protect the sanctity of our democracy and the safety of our people.”
Troopers said on December 12, Varrone called Representative Johnson's office six times and at least once threatened her life and the life of her family members.
Varrone is lodged in the Lansing City Jail and his bond is set at $50,000.
He's scheduled to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 for a preliminary exam.
