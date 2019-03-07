Nearly a month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Charlotte Russe announced it will close all of its remaining stores.
The fashion retailer will be holding "going out of business" sales starting March 7, according to the company's website.
In a statement to USA Today, Charlotte Russe said it is in negotiations to sell its intellectual property:
“We are partnering with the buyer and remain in talks to sell the (intellectual property), are optimistic about the future of the brand, and remain in ongoing negotiations with a buyer who has expressed interest in a continued brick and mortar presence to continue to serve our loyal customers in the future."
Poor sales and too much debt hurt the retailer.
After filing for bankruptcy in February, the company said it had "suffered from a dramatic decrease in sales and in-store traffic" and struggled with "the burden of maintaining a large brick-and-mortar presence."
Last year, Charlotte Russe reached a deal to reduce its debt from $214 million to $90 million. Despite the deal, Charlotte Russe's sales plunged from $928 million in 2017 to $795 million.
Fast-fashion retailers must quickly respond to the latest styles, trends, and influencers to stay ahead. But Charlotte Russe admitted it missed the mark.
The company said its marketing strategies "failed to connect" with teens and young adults and "outpace the rapidly evolving fashion trends."
It also "shifted too far towards fashion basics" and away from trendy clothes, which the company said prevented it from growing its online business.
