The Charter Township of Union in Isabella County is under a boil water notice.
There was a water main break on Lincoln Road, north of Pickard Road.
The break resulted in a loss of pressure in the township's water system, the township said.
Once water service is restored, residents will be required to boil their water before using it.
Residents and businesses in the following areas are impacted:
- Lincoln Road north of Pickard
- McDonald Drive
- Scully Subdivision
- River Road west and east of Lincoln
- Crawford Road
- Bamber Road between Pickard Road and River Road
- O’Connor Drive Subdivision
- Sunfield Estates Subdivision
- Fox Meadows Subdivision
- Deer Run Subdivision
- Craighill Road
- Mission Road north and south of E River Road
- River Road east of Mission Road to US127
The township expects the problem to be resolved by Oct. 10.
