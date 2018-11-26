Authorities say a woman was reportedly shot before a man led police on a chase that ended in a shooting along a Detroit-area freeway.
State police say in a statement that officers with the Livonia Police Department were chasing a car about 3:30 a.m. Monday following a shooting at a FedEx facility in Livonia. Police say the man and woman were in a "domestic relationship" and the woman reportedly had a gunshot wound.
State police joined the chase. A trooper stopped the car and tried to arrest the man, who had a shotgun. State police say the trooper fired his gun.
The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital. Police say he and the woman were in critical condition. I-96 westbound was closed amid the investigation.
