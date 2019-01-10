Chase from Paw Patrol will be reading to children at the Flint Children’s Museum on Jan. 11, 2019 at 11 am.
Singing, dancing, reading and playing with Chase is free thanks to Flint Kids Read. However, admissions to learn and play throughout the Children’s museum is $6.
For more information call 810-767-KIDS (5437) or email discovery@flintchildrensmuseum.org
