Troopers took a 20-year-old Montrose man into custody after a police chase that spanned across three counties.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, troopers were sent to an address in Arbela Township for a felonious assault complaint where shots were possibly fired.
"The 20-year-old arrived at this address on Evelyn and was attempting to abduct this female his girlfriend,” Michigan State Police Lt David Kaiser said. “As he struggled with her to get her out of the house, she injured her ankle. And at one point the victim's older brother observed what was happening and he stepped in to prevent her from being abducted."
Other local police agencies responded to the scene to assist, and Kaiser said that while enroute, they were told the suspect was doing donuts while firing off shots.
Police said a Millington officer saw the suspect's vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect fled.
The chase continued into Saginaw and Genesee counties before the suspect fled on foot in the woods.
"Partners from multiple counties surrounded that area," Kaiser said. "Eventually an MSP K9 from the Tri-City post with our emergency support team personnel, followed the track that the K9 led them on and located the suspect hiding in the woods."
Two MSP K9 officers and members of the MSP Emergency Support Team found the suspect. Kaiser said he refused to be taken into custody until the K9 officer bit him.
He was lodged in the Tuscola County Jail on several felony charges and is awaiting arraignment. He was also treated for minor injuries from the K9 bite.
Kaiser said the suspect was apparently trying to remove his 17-year-old girlfriend from the home, sparking the incident.
"He's looking at a variety of felonies, everything from attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, fleeing allude, resisting and obstructing among others," he said.
Troopers were assisted by numerous agencies from Genesee, Saginaw, and Tuscola counties.
