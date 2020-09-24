An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation into a sexual assault in Emmet County.
According to Michigan State Police, officers were called to McLaren Northern Michigan for a report of a sexual assault on Sunday, July 12.
The victim told troopers an acquaintance 18-year-old James Edward Charboneau from Cheboygan had taken her to a remote location and sexually assaulted her.
After the investigation a 19-count felony arrest warrant was issued for Charboneau. He was arrested on Sept. 23 and arraigned the nest day.
Charboneau faces the following charges:
Six counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree causing personal injury
Six counts criminal sexual conduct first degree during commission of a felony (unlawful imprisonment)
Three counts criminal sexual conduct second degree causing personal injury
Three counts criminal sexual conduct second degree during commission of a felony (unlawful imprisonment)
One count unlawful imprisonment
He’s being held in the Emmet County Jail on $1 million bond.
Charboneau will be back in court on Oct. 21.
